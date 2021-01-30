Private Selection® Chicken Tikka Masala Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Perspective: front
Private Selection® Chicken Tikka Masala Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips Perspective: back
Private Selection® Chicken Tikka Masala Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips

8 ozUPC: 0001111008360
Product Details

Private Selection® Chicken Tikka Masala Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned with an irresistible combination of flavors. Inspired by the rich flavors of a classic curry dish, these chips are perfectly balanced with notes or tomato and fragrant spices.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Spice, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cream Powder, Sour Cream [Cream, Non-fat Milk, Cultures], Paprika [Spice], Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Phosphate, Turmeric and Paprika Extractive [Color]), Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
