Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Spice, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cream Powder, Sour Cream [Cream, Non-fat Milk, Cultures], Paprika [Spice], Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Phosphate, Turmeric and Paprika Extractive [Color]), Sea Salt.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.