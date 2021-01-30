Private Selection® Chicken Tikka Masala Ripple-Cut Kettle Chips
Product Details
Private Selection® Chicken Tikka Masala Kettle Chips are made from farm-grown potatoes cut into a thick ripple, kettle cooked in small batches and seasoned with an irresistible combination of flavors. Inspired by the rich flavors of a classic curry dish, these chips are perfectly balanced with notes or tomato and fragrant spices.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Sunflower, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Spice, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cream Powder, Sour Cream [Cream, Non-fat Milk, Cultures], Paprika [Spice], Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Phosphate, Turmeric and Paprika Extractive [Color]), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More