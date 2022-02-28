Ingredients

Peanuts, Caramel Bits (Sugar, Corn Syrup, Skim Milk, Palm Oil, Butter [Cream, Salt], Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin), Pretzels (Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Cellulose Gum, Soy Lecithin, Leavening [Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate]), Chocolate Chips (Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Nonfat Milk, Natural Flavors), Peanut Oil, Sugar, Honey, Salt, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Himalayan Pink Salt, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More