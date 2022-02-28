Private Selection Chocolate Pretzel Caramel Nut Butter Perspective: front
Private Selection Chocolate Pretzel Caramel Nut Butter Perspective: left
Private Selection Chocolate Pretzel Caramel Nut Butter Perspective: right
Private Selection Chocolate Pretzel Caramel Nut Butter

9 ozUPC: 0001111005416
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar8g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts, Caramel Bits (Sugar, Corn Syrup, Skim Milk, Palm Oil, Butter [Cream, Salt], Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin), Pretzels (Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Cellulose Gum, Soy Lecithin, Leavening [Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate]), Chocolate Chips (Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Nonfat Milk, Natural Flavors), Peanut Oil, Sugar, Honey, Salt, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Himalayan Pink Salt, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
