Ingredients

Water , Whipped Topping ( Water , Palm Kernel Oil , Sugar , Coconut Oil , Sodium Caseinate [ Milk ] , Natural Flavor , Polysorbate 60 , Sorbitan Monostearate , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Beta-carotene [ Color ] ) , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Oil , Soybean Oil ) , Coconut ( Coconut , Sugar , Water , Propylene Glycol ) , Eggs , Nonfat Dry Milk ( Nonfat Milk , Lactose , Vitamin A , Vitamin D ) , Modified Tapioca Starch , Butter ( Pasteurized Cream [ Milk ] , Salt ) , Natural Flavor with Coconut , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Annatto Extract ( Color ) , Turmeric Extract ( Color ) , Dextrose , Baking Soda , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Soy Lecithin , Enzymes , Yeast .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

