Private Selection® Coconut Cream Pie Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Coconut Cream Pie Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Coconut Cream Pie Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Private Selection® Coconut Cream Pie

37 ozUPC: 0001111005773
Purchase Options

Product Details

A 9-inch pie made with rich vanilla cream filling loaded with moist and chewy, sweet tropical coconut, topped with whipped topping and toasted coconut in a tender, flaky crust.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories360
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g32%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium330mg14%
Total Carbohydrate37g12%
Sugar22g
Protein4g
Calcium104mg8%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Whipped Topping ( Water , Palm Kernel Oil , Sugar , Coconut Oil , Sodium Caseinate [ Milk ] , Natural Flavor , Polysorbate 60 , Sorbitan Monostearate , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Beta-carotene [ Color ] ) , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Oil , Soybean Oil ) , Coconut ( Coconut , Sugar , Water , Propylene Glycol ) , Eggs , Nonfat Dry Milk ( Nonfat Milk , Lactose , Vitamin A , Vitamin D ) , Modified Tapioca Starch , Butter ( Pasteurized Cream [ Milk ] , Salt ) , Natural Flavor with Coconut , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Annatto Extract ( Color ) , Turmeric Extract ( Color ) , Dextrose , Baking Soda , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Soy Lecithin , Enzymes , Yeast .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More