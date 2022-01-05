Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Private Selection® Cold Brew Blueberry Lavender Black Tea
52 fl ozUPC: 0001111009772
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
- Made with real fruit
- Fair Trade Certified
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size12 fl oz (360 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar21g
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Blueberry Puree, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Brewed Black Tea Extract, Natural Flavors, Lavender Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More