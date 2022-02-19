Private Selection® Crab Queso Dip with Roasted Red Peppers Perspective: front
Private Selection® Crab Queso Dip with Roasted Red Peppers

7 ozUPC: 0001111098015
Located in SEAFOOD

Product Details

Creamy, cheesy and full of flavor. Our queso is loaded with real blue swimming crabmeat then whipped to achieve the perfect blend of flavors. Dip your chip into this gooey masterpiece for a sensation that will keep you going back for more.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cream Cheese ( Milk , Palm Oil , Cheese Culture , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Carob Bean Gum , Mono- and Diglycerides , Apocarotenal ( Color ) ) , Crabmeat ( Crabmeat , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate ) , Roasted Red Bell Peppers , Dijon Mustard ( Water , Vinegar , Mustard Seed , Salt , White Wine , Pectin , Citric Acid , Tartaric Acid , Sugar , Spice ) , Whey Protein Concentrate , Vinegar , Cultured Dextrose , Green Onions , Natural Cheese Flavor ( Whey , Maltodextrin , Natural Cheese Flavor , Buttermilk Powder , Salt ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
