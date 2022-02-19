Ingredients

Cream Cheese ( Milk , Palm Oil , Cheese Culture , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Carob Bean Gum , Mono- and Diglycerides , Apocarotenal ( Color ) ) , Crabmeat ( Crabmeat , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate ) , Roasted Red Bell Peppers , Dijon Mustard ( Water , Vinegar , Mustard Seed , Salt , White Wine , Pectin , Citric Acid , Tartaric Acid , Sugar , Spice ) , Whey Protein Concentrate , Vinegar , Cultured Dextrose , Green Onions , Natural Cheese Flavor ( Whey , Maltodextrin , Natural Cheese Flavor , Buttermilk Powder , Salt ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

