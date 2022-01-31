Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Private Selection® Cranberry Blood Orange Loose Leaf Tea
3 ozUPC: 0001111088438
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
Our Private Selection® Cranberry Blood Orange Loose Leaf Black Tea is a blend of full leaf Indonesian black tea with orange zest and dried cranberries. The infused leaves have a mellow orange and berry flavor that is delicious hot or iced.
- Kosher
- With other natural flavors