Private Selection® Cranberry Blood Orange Loose Leaf Tea

3 ozUPC: 0001111088438
Located in AISLE 11

Our Private Selection® Cranberry Blood Orange Loose Leaf Black Tea is a blend of full leaf Indonesian black tea with orange zest and dried cranberries. The infused leaves have a mellow orange and berry flavor that is delicious hot or iced.

  • Kosher
  • With other natural flavors