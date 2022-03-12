Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Private Selection™ Creamy Gourmet Gnocchi & Chicken Soup
16 ozUPC: 0001111005529
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Private Selection Creamy Gnocchi & Chicken Soup
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories450
% Daily value*
Total Fat28g43%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol85mg28%
Sodium1620mg68%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Broth ( Water , Concentrated Chicken Broth ) , Cream , Potato Gnocchi ( Rehydrated Potatoes , Wheat Flour , Potato Starch , Rice Flour , Salt , Lactic Acid , Natural Flavor ) , Chicken , Carrots , Celery , Onions , Spinach , Corn Starch , Potatoes , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Sea Salt , Chicken Fat , Dill , Black Pepper , Oregano .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More