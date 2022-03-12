Ingredients

Chicken Broth ( Water , Concentrated Chicken Broth ) , Cream , Potato Gnocchi ( Rehydrated Potatoes , Wheat Flour , Potato Starch , Rice Flour , Salt , Lactic Acid , Natural Flavor ) , Chicken , Carrots , Celery , Onions , Spinach , Corn Starch , Potatoes , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Sea Salt , Chicken Fat , Dill , Black Pepper , Oregano .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

