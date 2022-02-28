Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Culinary Cuts Prime Beef Ground Chuck
16 ozUPC: 0001111022248
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- USDA Prime
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat28g43%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat1.5g
Cholesterol85mg28%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein18g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More