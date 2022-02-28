Nutrition Facts

4.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 330

% Daily value*

Total Fat 28g 43% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Trans Fat 1.5g

Cholesterol 85mg 28%

Sodium 75mg 3%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 18g