Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Meat & Seafood
Beef
Private Selection® Culinary Cuts Prime Beef Top Sirloin Steak
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Culinary Cuts Prime Beef Top Sirloin Steak
8 oz
UPC: 0001111001981
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Pickup
SNAP EBT Eligible
$
9
.
99
Delivery
$
9
.
99
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Reviews