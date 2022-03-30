Ingredients

Whipped Topping ( Water , Palm Kernel Oil , Sugar , Coconut Oil , Sodium Caseinate [ Milk ] , Natural Flavor , Polysorbate 60 , Sorbitan Monostearate , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Beta-carotene [ Color ] ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Oil , Soybean Oil , and/or Cottonseed Oil , Mono- and Diglycerides , Polysorbate 60 ) , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Eggs , Butter ( Pasteurized Cream [ Milk ] , Salt ) , Milk Chocolate ( Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Milk , Chocolate Liquor , Soy Lecithin [ Emulsifier ] , Vanilla ) , Invert Sugar , Water , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Nonfat Dry Milk ( Nonfat Milk , Lactose , Vitamin A , Vitamin D ) , Salt , Natural Flavor , Dextrose , Baking Soda , Annatto Extract ( Color ) , Turmeric Extract ( Color ) , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Soy Lecithin , Enzymes , Yeast .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More