Private Selection® Dark French Silk Cream Pie Perspective: front
Private Selection® Dark French Silk Cream Pie Perspective: left
Private Selection® Dark French Silk Cream Pie

9 inUPC: 0001111005777
Private Selection® Dark French Silk Cream Pie features pie crust filled with a moderately dark rich cocoa and dairy whipped texture chocolate silk, topped with whipped topping, and garnished with milk chocolate pieces.

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories590
% Daily value*
Total Fat40g62%
Saturated Fat24g120%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol85mg28%
Sodium380mg16%
Total Carbohydrate53g18%
Sugar36g
Protein6g
Calcium94mg8%
Iron4mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whipped Topping ( Water , Palm Kernel Oil , Sugar , Coconut Oil , Sodium Caseinate [ Milk ] , Natural Flavor , Polysorbate 60 , Sorbitan Monostearate , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Beta-carotene [ Color ] ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Oil , Soybean Oil , and/or Cottonseed Oil , Mono- and Diglycerides , Polysorbate 60 ) , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Eggs , Butter ( Pasteurized Cream [ Milk ] , Salt ) , Milk Chocolate ( Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Milk , Chocolate Liquor , Soy Lecithin [ Emulsifier ] , Vanilla ) , Invert Sugar , Water , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Nonfat Dry Milk ( Nonfat Milk , Lactose , Vitamin A , Vitamin D ) , Salt , Natural Flavor , Dextrose , Baking Soda , Annatto Extract ( Color ) , Turmeric Extract ( Color ) , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Soy Lecithin , Enzymes , Yeast .

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.