Private Selection™ Earl Grey Black Tea
20 ctUPC: 0001111083273
Private Selection Earl Grey Black Tea combines black tea handpicked from tea estates in the Nilgiri Mountains of Southern India with Italian bergamot oil for a classic, full-flavored blend with light citrus notes.
- A blend of black tea with Italian bergamot oil
- No preservatives
- No artificial flavors
- Kosher
- Net weight: 1.41 ounces