Private Selection® Enriched Sourdough Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Enriched Sourdough Bread Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Enriched Sourdough Bread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Private Selection® Enriched Sourdough Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111008504
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Private Selection® Sourdough Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. With its soft texture and mildly sour flavor, this bread will elevate any sandwich.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (45g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, yeast, rye sour (rye flour, water). Contains 2% or less of vital wheat gluten, salt,&nbsp;soybean oil, sugar, calcium sulfate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), ascorbic acid, enzymes.CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More