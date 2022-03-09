Private Selection® Enriched Sourdough Bread
Product Details
Private Selection® Sourdough Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. With its soft texture and mildly sour flavor, this bread will elevate any sandwich.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, yeast, rye sour (rye flour, water). Contains 2% or less of vital wheat gluten, salt, soybean oil, sugar, calcium sulfate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), ascorbic acid, enzymes.CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
