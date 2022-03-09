Private Selection™ Extra Creamy Whipped Heavy Cream Perspective: front
Private Selection™ Extra Creamy Whipped Heavy Cream

14 ozUPC: 0001111001790
Located in DAIRY

Private Selection™ Extra Creamy Whipped Heavy Cream is made with real sweetened cream to create a luscious indulgence that’s perfect for adding extra richness to hot beverages, pies, cakes or any of your favorite desserts. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Heavy Cream, Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural Flavors, Carrageenan.Propellant: Nitrous Oxide.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

