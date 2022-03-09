Private Selection™ Extra Creamy Whipped Heavy Cream
Product Details
Private Selection™ Extra Creamy Whipped Heavy Cream is made with real sweetened cream to create a luscious indulgence that’s perfect for adding extra richness to hot beverages, pies, cakes or any of your favorite desserts. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Heavy Cream, Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural Flavors, Carrageenan.Propellant: Nitrous Oxide.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More