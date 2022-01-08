Private Selection® Fire Roasted Poblano Ranch Dressing
Product Details
Private Selection® Fire Roasted Poblano Ranch Dressing is crafted with tangy buttermilk, blended with the smoky heat of fire roasted poblano peppers.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Buttermilk, Fire Roasted Poblano Chiles, Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Green Jalapenos (Green Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid, Calcium Chloride), Sea Salt, Water, Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Onion Powder, Green Onion, Garlic, Natural Flavor (Buttermilk, Water, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors, Soybean Oil, Xanthan Gum), Mustard Flour, Lactic Acid, Cilantro, Modified Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Black Pepper, Basil, Dehydrated Roasted Garlic, Phosphoric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
