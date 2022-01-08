Private Selection® Fire Roasted Poblano Ranch Dressing Perspective: front
Private Selection® Fire Roasted Poblano Ranch Dressing

12 fl ozUPC: 0001111081995
Product Details

Private Selection® Fire Roasted Poblano Ranch Dressing is crafted with tangy buttermilk, blended with the smoky heat of fire roasted poblano peppers.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0.1Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil, Buttermilk, Fire Roasted Poblano Chiles, Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Green Jalapenos (Green Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid, Calcium Chloride), Sea Salt, Water, Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Onion Powder, Green Onion, Garlic, Natural Flavor (Buttermilk, Water, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors, Soybean Oil, Xanthan Gum), Mustard Flour, Lactic Acid, Cilantro, Modified Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Black Pepper, Basil, Dehydrated Roasted Garlic, Phosphoric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
