Ingredients

Canola Oil, Buttermilk, Fire Roasted Poblano Chiles, Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Green Jalapenos (Green Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid, Calcium Chloride), Sea Salt, Water, Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Onion Powder, Green Onion, Garlic, Natural Flavor (Buttermilk, Water, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors, Soybean Oil, Xanthan Gum), Mustard Flour, Lactic Acid, Cilantro, Modified Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Black Pepper, Basil, Dehydrated Roasted Garlic, Phosphoric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More