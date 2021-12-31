Ingredients

Filling - Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese (Whole Milk, Whey, Cream, Skim Milk, Vinegar, Salt and Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt and Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Rennet, Salt), Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Whole and Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Egg Whites, Cream, Modified Corn Starch, Salt and Spices.Pasta - Extra Fancy Enriched Durum Wheat Flour (Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Eggs, Water, Beta Carotene

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More