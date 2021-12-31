Private Selection™ Four Cheese Agnolotti Perspective: front
Private Selection™ Four Cheese Agnolotti
Private Selection™ Four Cheese Agnolotti
Private Selection™ Four Cheese Agnolotti
Private Selection™ Four Cheese Agnolotti

20 ozUPC: 0001111090735
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5agnolotti (141 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium540mg23.48%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein16g
Calcium300mg25%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units45%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling - Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese (Whole Milk, Whey, Cream, Skim Milk, Vinegar, Salt and Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt and Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Rennet, Salt), Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Whole and Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Egg Whites, Cream, Modified Corn Starch, Salt and Spices.Pasta - Extra Fancy Enriched Durum Wheat Flour (Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Eggs, Water, Beta Carotene

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

