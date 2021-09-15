Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
16 ozUPC: 0001111004374
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Sugar0.5g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Vinegar , Citric Acid , Enzymes .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.