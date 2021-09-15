Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
8 ozUPC: 0001111004375
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1oz
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5.18g
Sodium76.44mg
Total Carbohydrate0.728g
Protein5.096g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PASTEURIZED MILK, SALT, VINEGAR, CITRIC ACID, ENZYMES. CONTAINS: MILK
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
