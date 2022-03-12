Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Fresno Chile Culinary Hot Sauce
6.25 fl ozUPC: 0001111009557
Product Details
This sauce delivers tongue tingling heat with a culinary twist. Fruity, fiery Fresno chiles are balanced by sweet red bell peppers and jalapeños for a richly flavorful sauce that will spice up your favorite recipes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Red Bell Peppers Distilled Vinegar, Onions, Fresno Chile Powder, Jalapeño Peppers, Salt, Spice, Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Spice Extract, Smoked Paprika, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
