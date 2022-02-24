Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Garlic Infused Olive Oil
8.45 fl ozUPC: 0001111003333
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olive Oil, Garlic, Dried Garlic, Spice Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.