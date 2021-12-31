Ingredients

Filling: Goat Cheese (Pasteurized Goat Milk, Rennet, Cheese Culture, Salt), Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese (Whole Milk, Whey, Cream, Dairy Solids, Skim Milk, Vinegar, Salt), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Parsley, Black Truffle, Olive Oil, Corn Starch, Garlic, Salt, Spices.Pasta: Extra Fancy Durum Wheat Flour Enriched (Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Eggs, Water, Beta-carotene

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More