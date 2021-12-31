Private Selection™ Goat Cheese & Truffle Ravioli Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Goat Cheese & Truffle Ravioli Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Goat Cheese & Truffle Ravioli Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Private Selection™ Goat Cheese & Truffle Ravioli

20 ozUPC: 0001111090243
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5ravioli (127 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23.08%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium450mg18.75%
Total Carbohydrate28g9.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein17g
Calcium300mg30%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Goat Cheese (Pasteurized Goat Milk, Rennet, Cheese Culture, Salt), Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese (Whole Milk, Whey, Cream, Dairy Solids, Skim Milk, Vinegar, Salt), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Parsley, Black Truffle, Olive Oil, Corn Starch, Garlic, Salt, Spices.Pasta: Extra Fancy Durum Wheat Flour Enriched (Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Eggs, Water, Beta-carotene

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More