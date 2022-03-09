Private Selection™ Gourmet Cannellini Bean & Chorizo Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Gourmet Cannellini Bean & Chorizo Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Gourmet Cannellini Bean & Chorizo Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Gourmet Cannellini Bean & Chorizo Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Private Selection™ Gourmet Cannellini Bean & Chorizo Soup

16 ozUPC: 0001111005531
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

  • Slow simmered
  • Product of Canada

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (454 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium1250mg54.35%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar6g
Protein9g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron2.4mg15%
Potassium770mg15%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Cannellini Beans, Tomato Paste, Onions, Chorizo Sausage Crumble (Pork, Water, Paprika, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Red Wine Powder [Maltodextrin {Wheat}, Sulfite], Garlic Powder), Rendered Bacon Fat, Less Than 1% of: Salt, Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Celery), Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Corn Oil, White Vinegar, Paprika, Natural Flavor, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Carrot Powder, Butter (Cream).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More