Ingredients

Water, Cannellini Beans, Tomato Paste, Onions, Chorizo Sausage Crumble (Pork, Water, Paprika, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Red Wine Powder [Maltodextrin {Wheat}, Sulfite], Garlic Powder), Rendered Bacon Fat, Less Than 1% of: Salt, Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Celery), Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Corn Oil, White Vinegar, Paprika, Natural Flavor, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Carrot Powder, Butter (Cream).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.