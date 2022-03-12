Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Private Selection™ Gourmet Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup
15.5 ozUPC: 0001111005498
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
- Slow simmered
- No preservatives
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (439 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium1100mg47.83%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar4g
Protein8g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium210mg4%
Vitamin D0.2mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Cream, Poblano Peppers, Sweet Corn, Chicken, Roasted Corn, Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Flavor Concentrate, (Sweet Corn, Salt, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavoring, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Butter [Cream, Flavoring], Potato Flour, Turmeric, Annatto), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Potato Starch, Salt, Roasted Garlic Puree (Garlic, Canola Oil), Cayenne Pepper, Cumin.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More