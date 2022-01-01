Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Ground Beef 80% Lean
1 lbUPC: 0029130540000
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4ounce (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g35.38%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein19g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Beef Chuck (80% Lean, 20% Fat)
