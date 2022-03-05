Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Havarti Cheese Slices
10 ct / 8 ozUPC: 0001111060736
Product Details
Our Private Selection™ Havarti has a semi-soft texture, with a buttery, delicate, sweet taste and just a hint of acidity.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Slice (22g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8%
Saturated Fat5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg
Sodium150mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium150mg
Iron0mg
Potassium10mg
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, microbial rennet.CONTAINS: MILK
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
