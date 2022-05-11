Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Honey & Cinnamon Premium Butter
5.5 ozUPC: 0001111007143
Product Details
Delicious on:
- Toasted Bread
- Waffles & Pancakes
- Muffins & Scones
- Popcorn
Spreads best at room temperature
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (11 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Butter (Cream, Salt), Confectioners Sugar, Honey, Molasses, Cinnamon.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
