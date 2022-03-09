Private Selection® Honey Oat Bread Perspective: front
Private Selection® Honey Oat Bread Perspective: left
Private Selection® Honey Oat Bread Perspective: right
Private Selection® Honey Oat Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111008495
Located in AISLE 23

Private Selection® Honey Oat Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. A blend of rolled oats, honey and oat bran gives this bread a mildly sweet flavor and hearty texture that will elevate any sandwich. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Low Fat
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 slice (45g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g2%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar4g
Protein5g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg8%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, rolled oats, sugar, honey, yeast, vital wheat gluten. Contains 2% or less of: oat bran, soybean oil, salt, raisin juice concentrate, molasses, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), calcium sulfate, ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid, enzymes.CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

