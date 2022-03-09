Private Selection® Honey Oat Bread
Product Details
Private Selection® Honey Oat Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. A blend of rolled oats, honey and oat bran gives this bread a mildly sweet flavor and hearty texture that will elevate any sandwich. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, rolled oats, sugar, honey, yeast, vital wheat gluten. Contains 2% or less of: oat bran, soybean oil, salt, raisin juice concentrate, molasses, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), calcium sulfate, ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid, enzymes.CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
