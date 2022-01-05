Ingredients

Chicken Breast, Water, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Chili Powder, Red Pepper, Sodium Phosphates, Brown Sugar, Chicken Skin, Maltodextrin, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Chicken Broth, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Pea Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Browned in Oil.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More