Private Selection® Hot Honey Chicken Breast Deli Meat
1 lbUPC: 0021575430000
Product Details
- Made with wildflower honey
- Browned in oil
- 97% fat free
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2 oz (56g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium500mg21%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Breast, Water, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Chili Powder, Red Pepper, Sodium Phosphates, Brown Sugar, Chicken Skin, Maltodextrin, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Chicken Broth, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Pea Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Browned in Oil.
Disclaimer
