Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (30 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 5

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 200mg 8.7%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.36% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 1g

Protein 0g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%