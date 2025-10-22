Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Hot Red Jalapeno Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0001111088241
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Authentic craft & recipe with bold flavors of sweet, roasted tomatoes and the bright heat of jalapeno pepper.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Diced Tomato, Roasted Tomato, Filtered Water, Red Jalapeño Peppers (Red Jalapeño Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Tomato Paste, Roasted Onion, Jalapeño Peppers (Jalapeño Peppers, Water, Vinegar, Onions, Carrots, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Garlic), Cilantro, Salt, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
