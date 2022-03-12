Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Indian Mango Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce
6.25 fl ozUPC: 0001111079165
Product Details
This sauce delivers tongue tingling heat with a culinary twist. Sweet, fruity mango balances the blazing heat of freshly puréed Scotch bonnet peppers for a taste that's pure sunshine.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Mango, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Spice, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate and Sodium Metabisulfite (Preservatives), Capsicum Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Corn and Its Derivatives.
