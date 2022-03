Ingredients

CARAMEL MIXTURE (GLUCOSE SYRUP, SUGAR, WHOLE MILK, BUTTER, PALM FAT, WATER, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR), SUGAR, VEGETABLE OILS (PALM, PALM KERNEL, CANOLA), GLUCOSE SYRUP, WHEAT FLOUR, CREAM, SKIM MILK, WATER, COCOA MASS, SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK (MILK, SUGAR), NATURAL VANILLA FLAVOR, BEEF GELATIN, SALT, CORN STARCH, COCOA BUTTER, WHOLE MILK POWDER, LOW FAT COCOA POWDER, DIPHOSPHATES, SODIUM CARBONATES, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES (EMULSIFIER), NATURAL FLAVOR, CINNAMON, XANTHAN GUM.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

