Private Selection® Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
17 fl ozUPC: 0001111089079
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
100% Italian, obtained exclusively from olives harvested and pressed in Italy, Private Selection Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil has rich aroma and full-bodied flavor. The slightly spicy notes in the flavor profile testify to the Italian authenticity and freshness of this product.
- Made from 100% Italian Olives
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
