Private Selection™ Little Gem Crisp & Buttery Lettuce Hearts
4 ct / 10.5 ozUPC: 0001111097021
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Little Gem Lettuce has a distinct sweet flavor and buttery texture with the crunch of romaine. Great for use in salads, appetizers, and a variety of dishes...they can even be grilled!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (72 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.1g0.13%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.053g
Monounsaturated Fat0.004g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate2.1g0.76%
Dietary Fiber0.86g3.07%
Sugar1.418g
Protein0.648g
Calcium13mg2%
Copper0.02mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Magnesium5mg2%
Manganese0.09mg4%
Niacin0.089mg0%
Phosphorus14mg2%
Potassium102mg2%
Riboflavin0.02mg2%
Thiamin0.03mg2%
Vitamin A361mcg40%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0.19mg2%
Vitamin K17mcg15%
Zinc0.108mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lettuce Hearts
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More