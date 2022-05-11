Private Selection® Medium Raspberry & Chipotle Pepper Salsa
Product Details
Authentic craft & recipe with bold flavors of sweet, luscious ripe raspberry and rich, smoky, earthy chipotle pepper. We invite you to share our passion for exceptional culinary experiences.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Roasted Tomato, Diced Tomato (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Raspberries, Tomato Filets, Chipotle Peppers (Water, Chipotle Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Garlic), Sugar, Tomato Paste, Filtered Water, Jalapeno Peppers (Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Vinegar, Onions, Carrots, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Garlic), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Raspberry Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
