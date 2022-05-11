Private Selection® Medium Raspberry & Chipotle Pepper Salsa Perspective: front
Private Selection® Medium Raspberry & Chipotle Pepper Salsa Perspective: left
Private Selection® Medium Raspberry & Chipotle Pepper Salsa Perspective: right
Private Selection® Medium Raspberry & Chipotle Pepper Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0001111005261
Authentic craft & recipe with bold flavors of sweet, luscious ripe raspberry and rich, smoky, earthy chipotle pepper. We invite you to share our passion for exceptional culinary experiences.

servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Roasted Tomato, Diced Tomato (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Raspberries, Tomato Filets, Chipotle Peppers (Water, Chipotle Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Garlic), Sugar, Tomato Paste, Filtered Water, Jalapeno Peppers (Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Vinegar, Onions, Carrots, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Garlic), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Raspberry Natural Flavor

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

