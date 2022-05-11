Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (30 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 15

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 45mg 1.96%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.45% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 3g

Protein 0g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 30mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%