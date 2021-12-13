Private Selection™ Medium Restaurant Style Salsa Perspective: front
Private Selection™ Medium Restaurant Style Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0001111004337
Product Details

The classic flavors or vine-ripened tomatoes with roasted jalapeno peppers, onion, garlic & spices.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Salt), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Roasted Jalapeno Peppers, Onion, Contains Less Than 2% of Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Cilantro, Dehydrated Garlic, Suag, Spice, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
