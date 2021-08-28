Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Medium Restaurant Style Salsa
14 ozUPC: 0001111008940
Product Details
- Inspired by the great taste and authenticity of Mexican Restaurant-Style salsas
- Restaurant-inspired, this salsa is made with fine-diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeño and Anaheim chiles, cilantro and seasonings in the Mexican restaurant style
- No Artificial preservatives, colors or flavors
- A feel good salsa that is also a crowd pleaser
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Peppers (Anaheim, Jalapeno), Onions, Less Than 2% of: Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Cilantro, Natural Flavors, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices, Citric Acid, Dehydrated Onion, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
