Private Selection® Mild Black Bean & Corn Salsa
24 ozUPC: 0001111088213
Product Details
Authentic craft & recipe with bold flavors of earthy, savory black beans and sweet, smoky roasted corn.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Tomato, Filtered Water, Cooked Black Beans, Diced Tomato, Onion, Roasted Poblano Pepper, Corn, Vinegar, Salt, Roasted Corn, Roasted Serrano Pepper, Xanthan Gum, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Oleoresin Paprika.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More