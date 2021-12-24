Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 4 oz. (112g)

Amount per serving

Calories 310

% Daily value*

Total Fat 26g 40% Saturated Fat 10g 51% Trans Fat 1g

Cholesterol 90mg 30%

Sodium 140mg 6%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 17g