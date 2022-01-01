Hover to Zoom
Private Selection New York Strip Steak Angus Beef Loins
12 ozUPC: 0001111097773
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories400
% Daily value*
Total Fat29g45%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Cholesterol140mg47%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein32g
Calcium32mg15%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More