Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 400

% Daily value*

Total Fat 29g 45% Saturated Fat 12g 60%

Cholesterol 140mg 47%

Sodium 90mg 4%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 32g

Calcium 32mg 15%

Vitamin A 0International Unit 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%