Private Selection® Omega Flax & Fiber Wide Pan Bread
Product Details
Private Selection® Flax & Fiber Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. A blend of whole wheat flour, wheat flour, flax and millet combine to create a hearty and dense bread that will elevate any sandwich. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, whole wheat flour, enriched wheat flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, flaxseeds, flax flour, wheat gluten, millet. Contains 2% or less of inulin (chicory root fiber), oats, sunflower seeds, yeast, salt, soybean oil, calcium sulfate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, ethoxylated mono- and diglycerides, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.