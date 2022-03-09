Private Selection® Omega Flax & Fiber Wide Pan Bread Perspective: front
Private Selection® Omega Flax & Fiber Wide Pan Bread Perspective: back
Private Selection® Omega Flax & Fiber Wide Pan Bread Perspective: left
Private Selection® Omega Flax & Fiber Wide Pan Bread Perspective: right
Private Selection® Omega Flax & Fiber Wide Pan Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111008491
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Private Selection® Flax & Fiber Wide Pan Bread is crafted with the finest ingredients and baked into robust, wide pan loaves. A blend of whole wheat flour, wheat flour, flax and millet combine to create a hearty and dense bread that will elevate any sandwich. The Private Selection journey rewards your sense of good taste. Inspired by food artisans and crafted with authentic ingredients and tantalizing recipes, each Private Selection offering is sure to feed your passion for gourmet foods.

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (45g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Saturated Fat0g2%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium190mg15%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, whole wheat flour, enriched wheat flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, flaxseeds, flax flour, wheat gluten, millet. Contains 2% or less of inulin (chicory root fiber), oats, sunflower seeds, yeast, salt, soybean oil, calcium sulfate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, ethoxylated mono- and diglycerides, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

