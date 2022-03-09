Ingredients

Water, whole wheat flour, enriched wheat flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, flaxseeds, flax flour, wheat gluten, millet. Contains 2% or less of inulin (chicory root fiber), oats, sunflower seeds, yeast, salt, soybean oil, calcium sulfate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, ethoxylated mono- and diglycerides, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

