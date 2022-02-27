Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Parmesan & Basil Infused Olive Oil
8.45 fl ozUPC: 0001111003335
Product Details
Nutty and fragrant, with a rich pesto-like flavor.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Salt, Milk Protein Concentrate, Lipase, Microbial Enzyme, Bacterial Culture, Cellulose, Natamycin (Preservative]), Basil, Sea Salt, Oregano, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
