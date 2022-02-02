Private Selection® Peach Carolina Reaper Hot Wing Sauce
Product Details
This Private Selection® Wing Sauce is the perfect balance of luscious fruit and heat. Sweet peaches are complemented by the fire of jalapeños and scorching hot Carolina reaper peppers for a uniquely spicy, fruit-forward sauce.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Water, Cider Vinegar, Peaches, Corn Starch, Apricots (Sulfited), Apple Juice Concentrate, Red Jalapeno Puree (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Lime Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Crushed Red Pepper, Capsicum, Carolina Reaper Pepper, Garlic, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More