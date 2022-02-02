Private Selection® Peach Carolina Reaper Hot Wing Sauce Perspective: front
Private Selection® Peach Carolina Reaper Hot Wing Sauce Perspective: left
Private Selection® Peach Carolina Reaper Hot Wing Sauce Perspective: right
Private Selection® Peach Carolina Reaper Hot Wing Sauce

12 fl ozUPC: 0001111004956
Product Details

This Private Selection® Wing Sauce is the perfect balance of luscious fruit and heat. Sweet peaches are complemented by the fire of jalapeños and scorching hot Carolina reaper peppers for a uniquely spicy, fruit-forward sauce.

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Water, Cider Vinegar, Peaches, Corn Starch, Apricots (Sulfited), Apple Juice Concentrate, Red Jalapeno Puree (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Lime Juice Concentrate, Sea Salt, Crushed Red Pepper, Capsicum, Carolina Reaper Pepper, Garlic, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible