Private Selection™ Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes
10 ozUPC: 0001111018146
Located in DELI 6
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium210mg15%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0.2mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
