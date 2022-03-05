Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1slice (22 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 8.97% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 120mg 5.22%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 5g

Calcium 160mg 10%

Iron 0.1mg 0%

Potassium 20mg 0%

Vitamin D 0.1mcg 0%