Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Private Selection™ Pepper Jack Sliced Cheese 10 Count
8 ozUPC: 0001111060728
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Pepper Jack is a semi-hard, mild cheese flecked with jalapenos for a spicy kick.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium160mg10%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More