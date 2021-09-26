Private Selection™ Peppercorn & Whiskey Wagyu Beef Jerky
Product Details
Gnaw on This
Our premium jerky is made from buttery, tender wagyu beef marinated 24 hours in an intensely tasty marinade packed chock full of the rich & bold flavors of whiskey, honey + cracked pepper.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef, Brown Sugar, Tamari Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Pineapple Juice (Pineapple Juice from Concentrate [Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate], Ascorbic Acid [Vitamin C], Pineapple Juice, Vitamin A), Whiskey, Honey, Rice Vinegar (Rice Vinegar, Invert Sugar, Salt), Granulated Onion, Water, Salt, Granulated Garlic, Onion Powder, Cracked Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More