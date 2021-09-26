Private Selection™ Peppercorn & Whiskey Wagyu Beef Jerky Perspective: front
Private Selection™ Peppercorn & Whiskey Wagyu Beef Jerky

2 ozUPC: 0001111008125
Product Details

Gnaw on This

Our premium jerky is made from buttery, tender wagyu beef marinated 24 hours in an intensely tasty marinade packed chock full of the rich & bold flavors of whiskey, honey + cracked pepper.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef, Brown Sugar, Tamari Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Pineapple Juice (Pineapple Juice from Concentrate [Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate], Ascorbic Acid [Vitamin C], Pineapple Juice, Vitamin A), Whiskey, Honey, Rice Vinegar (Rice Vinegar, Invert Sugar, Salt), Granulated Onion, Water, Salt, Granulated Garlic, Onion Powder, Cracked Pepper.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
