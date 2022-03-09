Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Pink Himalayan Salt Grinder
3.7 ozUPC: 0001111001815
Product Details
Private Selection Pink Himalayan Salt is pure, hand-mined salt found naturally deep within the Himalayan Mountains. Crystallized more than 200 million years ago, Private Selection Pink Himalayan Salt gets its soft pink color from ancient sea beds that were covered with lava. This salt makes a great addition to any savory fare.
- Kosher
- Coarse and pure
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium420mg17.5%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
