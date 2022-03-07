Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Private Selection™ Premium Olive & Avocado Oil Blend
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0001111006286
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
This blend of avocado oil and Spanish extra virgin olive oil has a versatile mild and buttery flavor that's ideal for sautéing, roasting, and drizzling!
- A mild, buttery, and delicate flavor
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Avocado Oil
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More