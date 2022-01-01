Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Premium Soy Sauce
12 fl ozUPC: 0001111008337
Product Details
Private Selection® Premium Soy Sauce is aged for 180 days to create a bold, rich sauce that will add deep umami flavor to your favorite recipes.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Defatted Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Yeast Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
