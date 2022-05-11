Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Ranchera Mild Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0001111088214
Product Details
- Roasted, country-style
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Tomato, Tomato Filets, Filtered Water, Tomato Paste, Vinegar, Onion, Salt, Cilantro, Dried Garlic, Jalapeno Pepper, Canola Oil, Dried Arbol Pepper, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More