Private Selection® Raspberry Infused Vinegar
8.45 fl ozUPC: 0001111007805
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Fruity and jammy, with a rich berry finish
- Use in vinaigrettes to add a fruity burst to salads
- Drizzle over cheesecake to add the perfect tangy twist to dessert
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , White Vinegar , Sugar , Raspberry Juice Concentrate , Modified Corn Starch , Xanthan Gum .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible