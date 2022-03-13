Hover to Zoom
Private Selection® Raspberry Vinaigrette
12 fl ozUPC: 0001111083412
Product Details
Private Selection Raspberry Vinaigrette is made with real raspberries. Sweet, fruity, and slightly tangy, this dressing is perfect for a summer salad.
- A sweet blend of raspberries and red wine vinegar with a dash of pepper
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Dehydrated Garlic, Mustard Seed, Pepper, Raspberry Juice (from Concentrate), Dehydrated Onion, Natural Raspberry Flavor, Raspberry Color (Red 40, Potassium Sorbate, Blue 1), Citric Acid, Spices.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
